Limerick has highest number of homeless people outside Dublin

WHILE September’s homelessness figures point to a slight reduction in Dublin, there were 315 people homeless in Limerick between September 18 and 24, representing a 31 per cent rise from this time last year.

Limerick Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan described the continued rise in the number of people homeless, nationally, in the Mid-West and in Limerick as extremely worrying.

“Unfortunately September’s homeless figures show another rise in the number of homeless people, which now stands at 8,374. Every month this year, this figure has grown,” he told the Limerick Post.

“The number of families homeless in the Mid-West has tripled since the start of 2017, from 27 families to 81, with the number of children involved increasing from 52 to 152″.

Deputy Quinlivan questioned how the government could give away €335 million in tax cuts in Budget 2018, when the number of Irish people falling into homelessness continues to rise.

“We need action to reduce the flow of people into homelessness, such as limits on vacant possession notices to quit and restrictions on home repossessions. These figures are extremely worrying and offer no hope that the government has the ability to solve this emergency,” he declared.

Limerick Labour Party TD Jan O’Sullivan again called on the Housing Minister to take vacant homes into use and include Limerick as a rent pressure zone as a matter of urgency.

Speaking after the release of the September homeless figures, Deputy O’Sullivan, who is the Labour Party Housing Spokesperson, said freeing up unoccupied houses and introducing a rent ceiling would provide immediate relief.

“There is a vacancy rate of roughly ten per cent in Limerick and, as the Simon Community have repeatedly said, focusing on this ‘low hanging fruit’ offers a significant opportunity to provides homes for people who need them.

“Rents have risen by 12 per cent in the last year and people are losing their homes. Enough soundbites, rehashing and relaunching. If the government is serious about making housing one of their priorities, it is high time the Minister took meaningful action,” she added.