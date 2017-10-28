Gardaí investigating an assault on Ballycummin Road on the outskirts of Limerick City in the early hours of this morning have arrested two men.

A man in his 30s was brought to University Hospital Limerick with apparent stab wounds following the incident which occurred at around 2.30am. His condition is described as stable.

This afternoon Gardaí arrested two men one aged 19 and the other aged 20. Both are detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.