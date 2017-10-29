Win cinema tickets

By Alan Jacques
ODEON Limerick is this giving away one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of your choice at their cinema at the Castletroy Shopping Centre.

To be in with a chance answer the following question and email your answer to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday October 31.

Which actress stars in ‘Happy Death Day’?

A. Jessica Alba

B. Jessica Rothe

C. Jessica Lange

