Fatal accident claims man’s life outside Limerick

GARDAÍ in Ardnacrusha and Limerick are investigating a fatal crash which claimed the life of a man in his 20s during the early hours of this October Bank Holiday Monday.
The accident occurred on the Carraig Hill Road near Meelick at around 3.30am when a car collided with a tree close to a junction. The driver, who has yet to be formally identified, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25 year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious head injuries. The man’s body was removed to the hospital for a post mortem examination.
The road has been closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.
