Fatal accident claims man’s life outside Limerick

GARDAÍ in Ardnacrusha and Limerick are investigating a fatal crash which claimed the life of a man in his 20s during the early hours of this October Bank Holiday Monday.

The accident occurred on the Carraig Hill Road near Meelick at around 3.30am when a car collided with a tree close to a junction. The driver, who has yet to be formally identified, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25 year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious head injuries. The man’s body was removed to the hospital for a post mortem examination.

The road has been closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Mayorstone Garda station on 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See more news here