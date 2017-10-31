Limerick leads in National job creation index

BUSINESS growth and job creation in Limerick has outperformed that of other regions around the country, the latest job index has revealed.

Limerick has experienced a 43 per cent increase in job creation during 2017 Q3 over the same period last year.

The IrishJobs.ie jobs index showed that Q2 of this year also had a growth of 22 per cent moving Limerick to the top of the rankings over other major urban centres like Dublin, Cork and Galway.

This has been in stark contrast to the rates of unemployment experienced in Limerick in recent years as industries such as pharma, engineering and FINTECH all begin to thrive.

Companies such as Northern Trust and Regeneron have both expanded their operations and are seen as some of Limerick’s largest employers.

However Orla Moran, GM of IrishJobs.ie warned that the index did highlight a number of negatives looming on the horizon.

“Although we have yet to feel the real impact, the spectre of Brexit also looms large and the slow pace of UK-EU negotiations may be lulling businesses into a false sense of security. If the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal, Ireland will bear the brunt of the damage.”

