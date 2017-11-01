A CONCERT which promises to be out of this world is planned for Limerick and it’s all for a very down to earth cause.

The fundraising concert will feature musical astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield, former commander of the International Space Station.

The second annual ‘Gig For Ghana’ will be held at the Clayton Hotel, Limerick on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30pm. Denis Allen, Norman Morrissey and the Kings of Connaught are also in the line-up.

Money raised will go towards a healthcare education project in Northern Ghana in which medical students at the University of Limerick have been involved.

The programmes are run in partnership with Canadian NGO, Ghana Medical Help (GMH).

The founder of GMH is a medical student in Limerick named Kelly Hadfield and her uncle is astronaut and musician Chris Hadfield.

Proceeds will go directly to Ghana Medical Help to support the delivery of a medical aid project collaboratively founded between the charity, the University of Limerick Hospitals Group and the University of Limerick.

The partnership has developed a rural emergency medicine training project, that ‘trains the trainers’ and provides emergency medical skills and tools for more than 250 rural nurses in the most underserved areas of Ghana.

The underlying principle is that nurses will be able to recognise and treat life threatening emergencies across many causes, based on a model of ‘big sick’ versus ‘little sick’.

Tickets for the concert are priced at €25 and are available at Steamboat Music, Steamboat Quay, Limerick, ph: 061 311696 and the Peter Dee Academy of Music, Limerick, ph: 061 310028.