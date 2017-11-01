LIMERICK City will “paws” to enjoy the festive atmosphere when the Christmas lights are switched on later this month by some very special guests.

Skye, Marshall and Chase from the popular children’s television show ‘PAW Patrol’ are taking time out from their heroic adventures to help Mayor Stephen Keary and Santa Claus turn on the lights and kickstart the festive season.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the ‘Light up Limerick’ switching on ceremony on O’Connell Street at 6pm with entertainment starting from 4.30pm.

The crowds will be entertained by street performers and special guests including soprano Sinéad O’Brien, tenor Derek Moloney, the Limerick Gospel Choir and musician Jason Hennessy.

The Christmas programme in Limerick is being co-ordinated by Limerick City and County Council with support from Grooveyard Event Management and GoldieFish events.

Full details of the Christmas in Limerick 2017 programme will be announced at the event.