Adare Manor has re-opened its great entrance doors after an extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme over the past 21 months.

Adare Manor has not only been meticulously restored to its former splendour, but the addition of the very best of newly designed features, ensures that Adare Manor can be experienced and enjoyed now for generations to come. The resort which will employ over 350 people, now takes its place as a top luxury destination in Ireland and around the world.

Speaking today Colm Hannon, CEO, Adare Manor said: “This marks a new beginning for Adare Manor’s esteemed legacy. A labour of love from the very start, Adare Manor was created by its original owners to delight, astonish, and impress – and we continue to hold ourselves accountable to that vision today, which is vividly alive in this new guest experience, and even further reflected by our world-class team, whose personalised service is what makes Adare Manor feel like home.”

Adare Manor temporarily closed its doors in early 2016. The newly designed luxury resort now boasts of a new 42-bedroom wing, bringing the total number to 104 bedrooms. A splendid new ballroom with a capacity for 350 guests has been added, catering for weddings, events and Irish / international conferences. The entire extension has been clad in limestone, complementing the architectural detail of the original Manor House. The original building, from Neo-Gothic architectural heritage, has been fully developed inside with a new iconic La Mer spa, pool and relaxation area, a boardroom, and cinema for guests and delegates to enjoy. The Spa at Adare Manor will debut Ireland and the UK’s 1st and only La Mer Spa, making it one of the eleven La Mer spas worldwide. In March 2018, Adare Manor will open its newly rebuilt, redesigned and remodelled golf course, which was led by world-renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio with the Adare Manor team.

Adare Manor plays a key role in the local community and it is estimated that the resort will contribute in excess of €15 million to the local economy annually.

The landmark restoration and construction programme involving up to 800 people included upgrading and completely restoring all internal and external finishes, furniture and woodwork, and repairing all external stonework, windows and doors. The entire roof has been removed, fully repaired and put back in place. A complete upgrade to all mechanical and electrical services has been undertaken including the introduction of a new heating and cooling system for all guest rooms. The new designs by acclaimed architects, Reardon Smith, have enhanced all guest bedrooms and public areas. These renovations have honoured the building’s architectural heritage as a Neo-Gothic masterpiece and embodied the hotel’s signature style, whilst incorporating the very latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations, and comfort.

The 842 acres of beautiful parkland surrounding Adare Manor, has also been enhanced including stunning walking trails and walled gardens. There is a host of exotic plants and trees, and the sweeping parkland includes beeches, monkey puzzles, cork, aspen and flowering cherry trees dating back to the nineteenth century.

Guests also have the option of partaking in activities such as enjoying a falconry display, which includes the world’s most majestic birds of prey, such as owls, eagles, and falcons, introduced by the Manor’s own professional resident falconer. Other guest activities to be enjoyed on the grounds include cycling, archery, fishing and many other estate activities one would expect from a resort of this stature.

For those who prefer indoor activities, there is The Spa at Adare Manor and pool, sitting within the heart of the Manor – a secluded sanctuary, providing an unparalleled experience for relaxation and renewal. The new Spa offers exclusive La Mer treatments giving guests a multi-sensorial experience in a space that embodies luxury and timelessness. The resort also has a new 140” wide screen cinema with deep comfortable seats and a variety of movies on show throughout the day and night.

Renowned for outstanding gourmet food, the newly refurbished Adare Manor, offers a superior culinary dining experience, headed by a world-class award winning culinary team of over 60 chefs, led by Director of Culinary, Loughlin Druhan. Whether it is bespoke, fine-dining serving pieces in the Oak Room, or a light meal and cocktail in the Drawing Room overlooking the beautifully scenic formal gardens, Adare Manor will provide a variety of exceptional menus and service, locally-sourced to ensure best in quality and a top class guest experience.

For those with an interest in the significant cultural and historic importance of Adare Manor in Ireland, guests can enjoy the self-guided architecture and garden tour of the Manor House. This captures the journey through the years from the 1830’s when the 2nd Earl of Dunraven commissioned Adare Manor as a personal project, modelled on the great houses and cathedrals of Europe, through to the present day. Adare Manor would take nearly three decades to complete. The 2nd Earl of Dunraven’s vision was to create a magnificent ‘Calendar House’ with 52 chimneys, exactly 365 leaded glass windows to represent the weeks and days of a calendar year. Reflecting the gothic romance of that era, multiple arches and magnificent gargoyles, to the elaborate bay windows and exquisite decorative finishes were constructed and the Manor was a marvel of both craft and engineering for that time. The standout feature of the resort is the 17th century Flemish choir stalls, which were based upon the great Hall of Mirrors in Versailles. All have completely been restored. One thing is clear, from that day until now, despite restorations and upgrades, the resort has always retained its original character of a beloved family home.

A member of the Leading Hotels of the World and a Virtuoso Hotels Preview property, Adare Manor is delighted to be open and accepting reservations. For those seeking more information, or who are interested in visiting Adare Manor or purchasing a gift voucher, please visit: www.adaremanor.com