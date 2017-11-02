Latest road victim laid to rest

THE young man who died in a Bank Holiday road accident on the outskirts of Limerick City is being laid to rest this Thursday.

Michael Harty (25), a native of Hyde Road who was living in Nenagh, died after his car was involved in a single vehicle collision shortly after 3.30am on Monday morning near Woodcock Hill in Meelick.

Mr Harty suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood that his car hit a tree on a sharp bend.

A 25 year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, is now fighting for her life at University Hospital Limerick having herself suffered serious head injuries in the collision.

Mr Harty is survived by his parents William and Julie; his brothers and sisters Willie, Darren, Danny, Ann Marie, Jimmy, Gerry, Brigie, Julie, Ned and Tony.

