Daytime stabbing under investigation

GARDAI in Limerick are continuing to investigate a stabbing incident in Limerick city where a man suffered serious hand injuries.

At around 1pm last Wednesday last, a row erupted between a number of people including two women it is understood.

In the aftermath, a man in his 30s received stab wounds and injuries to hands and fingers.

The attack happened at a green area on Hyde Road where a number of men were seen arriving to the dispute and attacking the man.

After the attack, three men fled the scene in a silver coloured saloon car and drove down Hyde Road towards Limerick city centre.

The alarm was raised and the man was brought to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

Gardaí at Roxboro are investigating the incident and have appealed to any members of the public who were in the area to contact them on 061 214 340, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 if the witnessed any of the events.

See more Limerick news here