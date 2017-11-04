None of the people taken to University Hospital Limerick after a collision in Limerick City Centre this evening suffered life-threatening injuries.

A crane was used to remove a car from the basement area of a building at the junction of Catherine Place and Mallow Street shortly after 6.30pm when it was involved in a collision with another car.

It’s the second time in less than five years that a car has crashed through basement railings in the area, with a similar accident occurring in February 2013.

Roxboro Road Gardaí are investigating the incident and although the road is open to traffic, delays are expected and motorists are asked to avoid area if possible.