Winners of this year’s JP McManus scholarship awards were officially recognised by the Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Patrick O’Donovan at an awards ceremony at the Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare Co. Limerick last night.

In addition to addressing the audience, the Minister of State presented eight highly talented students from CBS Sexton Street in Limerick City with a third level scholarship certificate.

It is now twenty-one years since the JP McManus scholarships were first established by former student JP McManus, with donations totalling €2.4 million for funding the provision of third level education scholarships for students attending Coláiste Mhichíl, CBS Sexton Street, Limerick.

Eight scholarships are awarded each year and apply at the rate of €6,750 per annum for the full term of the undergraduate programme chosen and 169 scholarships have been awarded to date.

Many graduates of the programme are now pursuing successful careers in Ireland and in foreign locations such as California, Australia, South Korea, Norway and the UK.

Congratulating the winning students, JP McManus said; “These students have worked very hard to put themselves in this position and I am delighted that they will continue pursuing their ambitions and goals in third level education. College is a great time for young people to develop and grow and I am confident that this group of young people will embrace the opportunity now presented to them and will achieve fulfilment and success in life.”

150 guests attended the awards ceremony including Mayor Stephen Keary.

Winners of the 2017 Scholarships were:

Marcus Jackson

Emmet Clohessy

Robert Hayes

Abdirahman Ali

Filip Kaczmarek

Colin O Toole

Liam Byrnes

Ger Barry

See more education-related articles here