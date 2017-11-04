TROCAIRE, the overseas development charity, is asking Limerick people to join its volunteering programme and help change the lives of people living in poverty in the developing world.

Croom woman Karen Casey, who is the charity’s volunteer manager, said, “We currently have vibrant volunteer groups in various regions in Ireland who bring valuable skills, experience and energy to supporting our work here and we’re looking for more volunteers to join us.

Our education, campaigning, parish and fundraising work in Ireland is a vital part of that fight for justice.”

Not everyone can get the opportunity to work in the developing world by travelling there but they can help by supporting Trocaire’s mission from Ireland.

Karen said Trócaire is particularly interested in recruiting parish volunteers in Limerick and, to this end, the organisation is working closely with the Limerick Diocesan Pastoral Centre. To find out more, visit www.trocaire.org/volunteer or contact Noirin Lynch at [email protected] or Karen Casey at [email protected]