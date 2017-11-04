A LIMERICK female driver had a very lucky escape from serious injury this Saturday night after her car ended up in a city centre basement.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was driving her car through the junction of Mallow Street and Catherine Street when she was hit by a car driving through the Catherine Street junction.

As a result, the woman’s car collided with the railings at basement on the junction and plummeted down.

Three males who were in a navy Peugeot saloon car were uninjured and along with a number of people in the area sssisted in rescuing the woman from the car which had become stuck in the basement.

Emergency services including Gardai and members of the Limerick City Fire and Rescue closed the road and made the areas safe before tending to the car.

The woman was taken to the University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

Gardai have since reopend the road to traffic and the incident is under investigation by Roxboro Road Garda.

See more Limerick news here