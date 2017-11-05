Bunratty singers boost Bumbulance

by Louise Harrison

LIMERICK and Clare performers are joining forces for a variety charity concert in aid of the Diabetes Federation of Ireland and , BUMBLEance at the Hotel Woodstock, Ennis on Saturday November 18.

Diabetes Ireland is the only national charity that is dedicated to helping people with diabetes. BUMBLEance is a children’s ambulance service that delivers sick children between home and the national treatment centres, hospice and respite centres nationwide.

Organised by Aidan White, many of the performers on the evening are former Bunratty Castle Entertainers.

El Divas, Maretta O’Hehir, Quin n Tonic, Forever Young Singers, Scoil Rinnce Staic, Burren Trio, Emer O’ Flaherty, Sinead Toomey, Valerie Ryder-O’Hanlon, Andrea Sheahan, Edel Heaney, are all performing.

The concert has been produced and will be compered by Noel Murphy, and piano accompaniment will be by Michael Hennessy.

“It was reasonably easy because of great support from the positivity of the performers. Most of the performers are professional and are giving their services free and all proceeds will be divided equally between the two charities,” said organiser Aidan White.

Aidan, who lives in Shannon. A man who worked for 42 years in the hotel and catering business in many different hotels, and for 17 years in Bunratty and Knappogue Castles, he is a type 2 diabetic

“These are very worthwhile causes and I can guarantee an evening of quality, fun and craic. Tickets at €15 are very reasonable and since there are only 250 seats, early purchase of tickets is essential. There will be the customary raffle and there are some marvellous prizes,” added Aidan.

Call 086-3197235 for tickets.