Gardaí searching for Jack Dinan, the 19 year-old who was the subject of a nationwide alert last week, have located his body in a wooded location near Ennis.

He was last seen at his home on Considine Road, Ennis at around 10am on Tuesday, October 31. Gardaí said they believed he was armed and asked the public not to approach him.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem will take place tomorrow. Gardaí do not believe that his death is suspicious and his family have requested privacy.