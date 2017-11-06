by Louise Harrison

ACADEMOS Irish World Academy Strings, will perform Iconic octets by Mendelssohn and Shostakovich at St Mary’s Cathedral lunchtime concert series at 1.15pm on November 8.

ACADEMOS consists of students from the Master of Arts in Classical String Performance Programme at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.

Directed by Ferenc Szücs, the group was established in 2008.

Each orchestra member is a fulltime registered postgraduate student on the two year MA Classical String programme and is tutored by internationally acclaimed visiting Professors Dr Bruno Giuranna (viola), Mariana Sirbu (violin), Michael Wolf (double bass), with cello tuition from course director, Ferenc Szücs.