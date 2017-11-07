The medieval town of Kilmallock provides the atmospheric backdrop to SoulScapes, a series of talks featuring contributions from an eclectic line-up of speakers on the theme of reflection, remembrance and a celebration of the Irish spirit.

The talks will be held on each Wednesday during November, starting on Wednesday, November 8 at the Friars’ Gate Theatre on the subject of ‘How to be Happy and Content’ with John Lonergan.

The Tipperary native entered the prison service in 1968 and in the years that followed, he saw human nature at its worst – and often, unexpectedly, at its best. He developed a deep understanding both of human nature and of Irish society.

On November 15, Dr. Robyn Rowland AO will present an insightful talk ‘Poetry as Witness: In search of the whole life’. An Irish-Australian citizen, she has been visiting Ireland for 34 years and has a home in Connemara.

She has written twelve books, nine of poetry and, prior to 1996 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and left academic life, she was Professor and Head of School, Social Inquiry, and Director of the Australian Women’s Research Centre at Deakin University.

‘When there are no words’ is the title of a talk by Limerick woman Helena Close on Wednesday, November 22.

Helena has been writing full time for the past 17 years and has published seven novels, four of which were co-written. Her short story “Harbour” was recently shortlisted for the prestigious Bridport International Short Story Prize. She is currently lecturing in Creative at the University of Limerick and is also working on a new novel, a play and a TV series.

Diarmuid Lyng will close the series with ‘Invoking Ireland’ on Wednesday, November 29. A former Wexford senior hurling captain, public speaker, media personality and founder of Facebook Free February. He was the subject of a documentary on RTE called the Geansaí and he appears regularly on TG4 and Raidió na Gaeltachta.

SoulScapes is supported by Limerick City and County Council’s Arts Office in partnership with Friars’ Gate Theatre.

Tickets can be booked at Friars’ Gate Theatre 063 98727. Full details at www.friarsgate.ie