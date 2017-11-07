Best selling authors for Belltable

By Louise Harrison

A LITERARY evening with best selling authors Roisín Meaney, Lisa McInerney and Liz Nugent will take place in the Belltable on Thursday November 16.

“I was thrilled to be asked to facilitate the Belltable’s latest literary event, a conversation with award winning authors Liz Nugent and Lisa McInerney. I’m really looking forward to what I know will be an informative and entertaining evening,” said Roisín.

Facilitated by Roisín Meaney, these readings are for everyone, book lovers, writers and anyone interested in the world of publishing.

Both Lisa McInerney and Liz Nugent are award wining writers. Lisa for her debut novel ‘The Glorious Heresies’ and Liz for her two novels of psychological suspense, ‘Unravelling Oliver’ and ‘Lying in Wait’.

“I love getting together with other writers, it’s fascinating to find out how they go about the business of writing, and how they got into it in the first place. People who come along will have a chance to ask their own questions too. Books will be on sale in the foyer after the event, and I know Lisa and Liz will be delighted to sign them,” added Roisín.

In 2001 Roisín Meaney won a two book publishing deal with her debut novel ‘The Daisy Picker’. To date she is the author of fourteen adult novels, two children’s books, and her works have been translated into several languages. Selected books have also been published in Australia and the US and she is currently working on the next book which will hit the shelves in June 2018.

Lisa McInerney is a novelist, short story writer, essayist and screenwriter from Galway. Her debut novel ‘The Glorious Heresies’ won the 2016 Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction and the 2016 Desmond Elliott Prize and was named as a book of the year by The Irish Times, Sunday Independent and Sunday Business Post.

In 2016 it was published in the United States and in Spain, and will be translated into French, Italian, Dutch, Czech, Serbian, Polish and Danish. It has been optioned for television. Lisa’s second novel, The Blood Miracles, was published in April 2017.

Liz Nugent’s first novel ‘Unravelling Oliver’ was published in 2014. It went straight to the top of the bestsellers’ list and has been translated into nine languages. Unravelling Oliver won the Crime Novel of the Year Award at the Irish Book Awards.

Her second novel ‘Lying in Wait’ was published in July 2016 and also went straight to number 1. It won the RTE Radio Listener’s Choice prize at the Irish Book Awards On its UK release in January 2017, ‘Lying in Wait’ went straight into The Sunday Times bestseller list and was chosen for the hugely popular Richard & Judy Bookclub Spring 2017 list and won the Reader’s Choice award for that season.

Liz’s books have been acquired for publication in the U.S. Liz’s third novel ‘Skin Deep’ will be published in the UK and Ireland in March 2018. TV and film rights are currently under negotiation.

Tickets available from www.limetreetheatre.ie