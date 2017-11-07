Limerick author shortlisted for Irish Book Award

LIMERICK author Judi Curtin has been shortlisted in the senior children’s category of the Irish Book Awards for her 25th book ‘Stand By Me’.

The book tells the story of Molly and Beth who travel back to the past, in an effort to fix a friendship that was destroyed in 1960.

Many of Judi’s previous works have been bestsellers in Ireland with her books also published in many countries including Australia, Brazil, Spain, Germany and Russia.

This is Judi’s fourth time being nominated for an Irish Book Award. Running since 2007, the major literary event will be broadcast by RTE on November 28. The winner in each category is decided by a public vote which is open now and closes at midday on November 23. All voters have the chance to win €100 in book tokens.

To vote visit www.irishbookawards.irish

by Alan Jacques

