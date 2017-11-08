The people of Limerick are being asked to #StopAndAsk questions about the world around them as part of Science Foundation Ireland’s national Science Week which runs from Sunday, November 12 to Sunday November 19.

The Festival organisers are calling on people to ask those questions they’ve always wanted to know about the world around them.

Whether it’s: “why do I experience fear?”; “how can I kick the perfect penalty kick?” or even “is there any truth to the ‘sunny south east’?” – the people of Limerick are being encouraged to ask their question on social media.

To join the conversation, use the hashtag #StopAndAsk and tweet, Instagram or Facebook your question. Science Foundation Ireland and its partners in the Irish science community, will try to answer the best questions throughout the week.

Some of the Limerick Science Week events not to be missed include:

Science of Gardening – Limerick Science Learning Hub, Kileely from 4.30pm to 5.30pm on Monday, November 13.

How to build an Iron man suit – University of Limerick from 10am to 11am on Monday, November 13.

Secrets of Superhero Science – University of Limerick from 12noon to 1pm on Monday, November 13.

Science behind a Successful Athlete – University of Limerick from 10am to 11am on Tuesday, November 14.

The Role of Science in Modern Day Sport Performance – University Limerick from 8pm to 10pm on Wednesday, November 15.

Science of Baking – Limerick Science Learning Hub from 10am to 11am on Thursday, November 16.

Science of Aircraft Design – Chez Le Fab Café, Arthur’s Quay, Limerick from 11pm to 12pm on Saturday, November 18.

For a full list of the science shows, hands-on workshops and talks across the country, visit www.scienceweek.ie.

Join the #StopAndAsk conversation on social media using #StopAndAsk and watch out for science all around you!

