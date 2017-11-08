Scholarship a fitting tribute to murdered Garda

SET up in memory of murdered Limerick detective, two Gardaí are pursuing their studies in New York under scholarships honouring Jerry McCabe.

This week, the two gardai, Darren Coventry and Mary Walsh, briefed Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone on their specialised studies during her child protection fact finding visit to the city.

Gardaí Darren Coventry Howlett from Dublin and Mary Walsh from Mayo are studying side by side with NYPD and other law enforcement officers at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Detective McCabe was shot dead in Adare on June 7, 1996 as he and Det Ben O’Sullivan provided a garda escort to a truck delivering cash to Post Offices in County Limerick.

A gang ambushed the two gardai and Det McCabe was murdered after 15 rounds were shot through the car window and Det O’Sullivan was left critically injured.

Set up after his callous murder, the Jerry McCabe Scholarship has joined police forces from across the Atlantic in a research study programme.

During her visit to New York, Minister Zappone said that “We must never forget the horrific murder of Jerry McCabe. His death is a reminder of the sacrifices, risks and dangers law enforcers take on a daily basis to protect and serve the entire community.

“Darren and Mary are the future of policing in our country. The skills, education and training they will receive alongside New York’s finest will keep people in our communities safe and help bring the guilty to justice. I wish them every success in their continued studies.

“The scholarship programme which has also brought some of New York’s top investigators to Ireland is a partnership which is a fitting tribute to Detective McCabe.”

