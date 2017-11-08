Stay of execution for County Limerick Post Office

A CAMPAIGN to keep open a County Limerick Post office has paid off as this Wednesday it was confirmed that Old Pallas post office will remain open for a further year.

With over 1,000 signatures lodged in support of a petition to keep it open, Old Pallas Post Office and the O’Dwyer family that run it will remain open while a nationwide review of the Post Office Network is completed.

Last September, 200 people turned out in support of the County Limerick family and their local Post Office.

Denis O’Dwyer has been acting postmaster since his mother passed away and the news this Wednesday has been widely welcomed.

Fianna Fail TD, Deputy Niall Collins said that “This is good news for the community using Old Pallas Post Office. The campaign to retain this post office had huge community involvement which demonstrated the depth of feeling and concern at the potential loss of this vital community service.

“This one year extension will allow both the Post Masters Union and An Post to complete the national review of the network which currently ongoing and when completed will give the much needed certainty required by local communities, postmasters and An Post”.