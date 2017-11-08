Following publication of the Higher Education Authority (HEA) review into whistleblower allegations relating to the University of Limerick, UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald has acknowledged the seriousness of the matters addressed by its author, Dr Richard Thorn.

Having called for the independent external review and supported it over the past six months, Dr Fitzgerald said that both himself and the university’s new senior management team will now consider and act on the report.

Dr Fitzgerald stated: “It is an extensive report and we must now study it in detail and respond to the HEA as quickly and comprehensively as possible and certainly by November 24. Nevertheless, I do wish to immediately acknowledge the seriousness of the matters addressed within it.

“Personally, despite the complex management and governance issues this report clearly highlights, what concerns me most of all is what it is says about how UL has treated some of its people in the past. Since I arrived at UL in May, I have emphasised our duty of care as an employer. This report casts light on occasions in the past where UL fell short of this standard.

“I hope that the concerns individuals have raised with the Minister, the Department of Education and Skills and the Higher Education Authority over many years have now been given a full hearing and we can resolve outstanding issues. I would add that I am heartened to see the report draw a line under a number of other issues that have been raised by both local and national media and subsequently scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee,” Dr Fitzgerald continued.

“UL will act swiftly in response to this report. It puts forward a series of recommendations, many of which are currently being addressed following a review of governance initiated by the UL Governing Authority in June 2017 and the recent change in management structures. I am encouraged that issues that had remained unresolved for far too long have now been thoroughly examined by the Higher Education Authority and Department of Education and Skills. I hope the publication of this report further helps to bring a positive resolution to these matters,” he concluded.

UL will now respond in detail to the HEA.

