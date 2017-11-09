BREAKING Missing Limerick children found in Bangladesh

TWO brothers taken from their Limerick home last week are understood to have travelled to the UK and are now in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday night, Gardai issued a statement that “Arnel Azad (5) and his brother Ayaan Azad (2) who were missing from their home at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay, Dock Road have ben located safe and well”.

While the statement did not reveal their location, the Limerick Post understands that the boys were taken to the UK out of Northern Ireland and subsequently travelled to Bangladesh in recent days.

After a missing persons alert was issued by Gardaí last week, fears grew over the well being of Arnel Azad (5) and his brother Ayaan (2) who were last seen in Limerick on October 31.

Last Thursday, a major nationwide alert was launched for the two children who were last seen with their father Selim Azad at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay on the Dock Road.

On Tuesday, Gardai had confirmed that the two children were still missing as efforts to locate them were ongoing, however no further action is now required as the boys were “found safe and well” according to the Garda press office statement.

It is believed that their father drove the two boys to the greater Dublin area in a 2005 Limerick registered black Nissan Primera bearing number plate 05 L 1598 and Gardai had been searching for the whereabouts of that vehicle.

It later emerged that the boys were taken to Belfast and on to Scotland over the last number of days before traveling on to Bangladesh.

Their mother is also understood to have left Limerick as efforts to contact her failed.

See more news here