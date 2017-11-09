Limerick business awards nominees shortlisted

THE shortlist of companies that will be vying for the top spots at the #LimerickBizAwards have been announced by the Limerick Chamber ahead of their annual president’s dinner next weekend.

The 33 shortlisted companies were announced at a breakfast briefing event this Thursday morning.

Praise has been given for the quality and mix of companies listed in this year’s awards with Chamber CEO Dr James Ring welcoming the two new categories that have been added to the overall awards programme.

This Thursday’s Limerick Chamber president Ken Johnson congratulated all the nominees and declared them “winners even at this stage” as he complimented their strident efforts since the recession.

Gillian Barry, Enterprise Development and Business Liaison Manager at LIT said that this was a great time to be doing business in the Mid West as this was “making our region very attractive for FDI companies.

The shortlisted company nominations for the gala event to be held on Friday November 17 are:

Innovative start-up company of the year – Get the Shifts; CloudCards and Ingenium

Best Small to Medium Sized Enterprise – Conack Construction; Antaris Consulting and Touchstone

Best Innovation (R&D) – Hooke Bio; GKinetic Energy; On Semiconductor

Best Large Company – Optel; Shannon Group and Roadbridge

Best Family Business – Flannery’s Bar; JJ Kavanagh and D & M Garden Centre

Best Corporate Social Responsibility – Kirby Group Engineering; Applegreen and WP Engine

Best Business Service provider – Sd Worx; First Choice; H&MV

Best Food Service Business – Wicked Wholefoods; Tuscany Bistro and Funky Donut & Co

Best Culture, Hospitality and Tourism – Hunt Museum; Clonshire Equestrian Centre and University Concert Hall

Best Community and Voluntary sector – Doras Luimni; Limerick Suicide Watch and Saoirse Addiction Treatment

Best employer in talent, development and workplace wellness – Holmes O’Malley Secton; EY and Uber