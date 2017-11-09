Limerick is challenged to bring on the talent

Talent is something that Limerick has in abundance and next Saturday is when it will go on display.

This year, the Britain’s Got Talent team is coming to Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 18 from 12noon to 4pm. Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2018.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent – all you need is a skill and star quality which will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Series Producer, Charlie Irwin, said “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety – from runner-up Issy Simpson, one of the youngest magicians ever to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers. Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series. Anyone can apply – there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Among the show’s successes, Susan Boyle has sold more than 23 million records worldwide, Diversity have sold-out six nationwide tours and just completed their seventh UK tour Genesis, while multi-platinum selling artist Paul Potts has sold six million records worldwide.