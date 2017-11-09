A message of solidarity was sent to Catalonia from the foot of the Galtee Mountains last Sunday as hundreds of Republicans gathered in Anglesborough for the annual General Liam Lynch commemoration.

Munster Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada addressed the crowd and she was joined at the South East Limerick venue by other political representatives such as Senator Paul Gavan, Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan and Mayor of Clonmel, Catherine Carey.

Ms Ní Riada said she was taking a moment to send solidarity to those fighting for freedom around the world, in particular those in Catalonia.

“I’d like to take this opportunity, as we stand here to remember this freedom fighter, the many others around the world fighting for their freedom today and in particular the people of Catalonia who have come under the most horrendous state repression for the crime of exercising their democratic rights,” she said.

“As an MEP let me declare how disgusted I am that while a member state attacks voters, steals ballot boxes and rounds up political opponents for arrest, the EU has remained silent.

“Their silence is shameful. From myself, from the people of Limerick and from the people of Ireland, we send solidarity to Catalonia,” she concluded.