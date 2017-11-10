Opera in The Secret Garden

LIMERICK School of Music presents a full production of the children’s opera ‘The Secret Garden’ at Millennium Theatre, Moylish this Saturday 11. Trevor Selby has written the music and lyrics for this adaptation from the Hodgson Burnett tale and performances will take place at 3pm and again at 8pm.

All performers, the singers and orchestra, are drawn from the student and staff of the school and Selby is musical director. Mary Deery is cast as the pivotal character Mary Lennox who unlocks the verdant, dreamy other world.