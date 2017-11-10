The planning and tendering for construction phases of the renovation of Newcastle West Garda Station will take place by end of next year, Limerick Fine Gael TD Tom Neville was informed in the Rail on Thursday night.

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Kevin Boxer Moran said it was envisaged that the project would be completed towards the latter end of the Garda Capital Investment Plan 2016-2021.

“OPW has received an outline brief of requirements from An Garda Síochána (AGS) and has completed a feasibility study on the existing Station site,”Minister Moran explained.

“OPW Architectural Services are currently reviewing this feasibility study from a Health and Safety and building efficiency perspective, prior to the preparation of tender documents for the procurement of external Civil and Structural and Mechanical and Electrical Consultants. It is anticipated that tenders for both of these Services will issue by the end of the year.

“OPW Civil and Structural services are arranging to have necessary site investigations carried out.At this early stage of the project, and until the design team is in place, it is difficult to estimate the timeline for the completion of the new build.

“However, it is hoped that both the ‘Planning’ and ‘Tendering for construction’ phases will take place by end of 2018”, the Minister concluded.