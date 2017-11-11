Mostly Mendelssohn with Carolin Widmann

THE fabulous Carolin Widmann performs Mendelssohn’s ’Violin Concerto Op. 64 with the Irish Chamber Orchestra at University Concert Hall on Wednesday 15, 8pm and at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin on Thursday 16.

Charlotte Eglington of the ICO takes us through programme notes for this world class violin virtuoso: “Mendelssohn’s concerto truly demonstrates the charm of the violin, and the entire work overflows with beautiful melodies and poetic sentiment. It is the final sparking jewel in Mendelssohn’s very considerable crown.

“Carolin also performs Jörg Widmann’s reworking of Mendelssohn’s magical Wedding March, ‘Paraphrase’. ‘Paraphrase’ was a special commission by renowned architect Daniel Liebeskind for his daughter’s wedding. She performed it at the wedding last year and plays it once more in Limerick and Dublin.”

The final Mendelssohn offering in this Mostly Mendelssohn programme is his popular ‘Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, which, when performed by the orchestra, “completely captures the magic and frivolity in the ethereal world Shakespeare created.”

