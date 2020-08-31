Limerick Cricket Club win first Munster Senior title since 2007

YESTERDAY, the Limerick Cricket Club won thier first Munster Senior T20 title since 2007 as they defeated Midleton in the provincial final.

Limerick were the first to bat and were 250-3 in thier 20 overs with Swaroop Burra and Farrukh Bhagat combining for 190 runs.

The Limerick bowlers took off where the batters left as they limited the Midleton men to just 190-8 with Farman Yousafzai, Farrukh Bhagat, Shani Alamto all taking a pair of wickets.

And so Limerick were crowned Munster champions with 60 runs to spare to the delight of all involved.

🏆 13 Year Wait for Senior Title Ends 🙌🏻 We defeated Midleton today to claim our first Munster Senior title since 2007. A proud day for our club. Congrats to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/i0xhNblcMN — Limerick Cricket Club (@LimerickCricket) August 30, 2020

