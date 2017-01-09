Rubberbandits feature on T2: Trainspotting soundtrack
LIMERICK’S Rubberbandits feature on the soundtrack to T2: Trainspotting, the sequel to the 1996 iconic film. The original film spawned one of 1990’s best selling and most influential soundtrack albums featuring Lust for Life by Iggy Pop, Perfect Day by Lou Reed and the dance anthem Born Slippy from Underworld.
The new film and soundtrack album features Underworld again and Iggy Pop remixed by The Prodigy.
‘Dad’s Best Friend’ by Rubberbandits was originally released in 2014 and features on the soundtrack alongside Queen, The Clash, Blondie, Wolf Alice and Mercury Prize winners Young Fathers.
Blindboy Boatclub commented on Twitter that he was thrilled to be part of a soundtrack with his musical heroes.
“Being on same album as The Prodigy is giving me a lump in my throat, Liam Howlett is the reason I do electronic tunes.
T2: Trainspotting directed by Danny Boyle and based on Irvine Welsh’s book Porno will be in cinemas from January 27. The soundtrack is available from the same date.
Tracklisting:
- Lust for Life (The Prodigy Remix) – Iggy Pop
- Shotgun Mouthwash – High Contrast
- Silk – Wolf Alice
- Get Up – Young Fathers
- Relax – Frankie Goes to Hollywood
- Eventually But (Spud’s Letter to Gail) [feat. Ewen Bremner] – Underworld
- Only God Knows – Young Fathers
- Dad’s Best Friend – The Rubberbandits
- Dreaming – Blondie
- Radio Ga Ga – Queen
- It’s Like That – Run DMC vs. Jason Nevins
- (White Man) in Hammersmith Palais – The Clash
- Rain Or Shine – Young Fathers
- Whitest Boy On the Beach – Fat White Family
- Slow Slippy – Underworld
