WATCH 100 new jobs for Element Six Shannon in €7m investment

A €7M investment by Element Six will see an additional 100 jobs added to their Shannon workforce.

The company, a world leader in synthetic diamond super-materials and member of The De Beers Group of Companies, has this Friday announced the expansion of its Shannon facility.

The investment will bring to €40million the overall spend by Element Six at Shannon over a four year period.

The positions are in the areas of supply chain, engineering and manufacturing, with recruitment already underway and all posts set to be filled in the first half of this year. It is the latest round of recruitment at the company and will bring overall employment at Element Six in Shannon to 550.

The company has invested heavily in infrastructural projects at the plant over the past three years, including the installation of large-scale diamond synthesis presses to produce diamond materials for industrial use. In addition, high end CNC machines have been designed and installed to process these materials. Today’s announcement signals another round of investment that will enable the synthesis and processing of diamond materials at the Shannon plant for use principally in the Oil and Gas industry.

Announcing the investment and job creation at the plant global CEO Mr Walter Hühn said: “This is a significant moment for Element Six and its staff in Shannon as it is validation of the hard work of our management and staff here in turning the business around. Thanks to a culture of continuous improvement, the use of world-class manufacturing techniques and efficiency and quality gains, our Shannon operations have now taken on additional, global cutting-edge processes, leading to this investment and considerably enhanced employment levels.

“Oil and Gas is a volatile industry but the improvements and investment here at Shannon ensures we are as future-proofed as possible going forward. A key influencer is the operating environment, which is considerably better now in Ireland. In return, we have invested heavily and created high-value jobs for the region.”

Minister for Employment and Small Business Pat Breen stated: “This is a very important day for Element Six, for Shannon and, indeed, the wider Clare and Mid-West area. This announcement is a very strong endorsement of the Shannon Free Zone as a leading destination for innovation and job creation.

“With an international airport on its doorstep, a highly competitive operating environment, available talent and excellent and ever-improving infrastructure, we believe the future is very bright for Shannon as an inward investment location. Element Six’s commitment, not least through its very significant investment in high-end, innovative processes at the plant is very welcome and I wish the team the very best for the future.

“It also highlights the commitment of staff and management here over the years. In 2009 we all feared that this very significant employer would be lost to Clare but thanks to the collective determination, from the management and staff and agencies like the IDA, Element Six’s operations here are entirely reenergised and it is today one of the county’s largest employers with 550 high-value jobs set to be in place by the second half of the year.”

IDA Chief Executive Martin Shanahan said: “Element Six is a global leader in its field and for it to make this level of investment in cutting edge processes in Shannon and have the footprint it now has in Shannon sends a very positive message around the globe about this area as an attractive inward investment location. We have worked closely with Element Six over the years and look forward to continuing that relationship and the company’s continued and valued impact on the Mid-West regional economy here into the future. The Mid-West has been a significant beneficiary of FDI over the past 2 years.”

Ken Sullivan, Element Six Executive Director of Operations said: “Element Six has a 60 year history at Shannon and today’s announcement very much signals that we have entered a new era in terms of our operations here. A strong spirit of partnership has sustained us through a very challenging period and, in no small part thanks to the commitment of staff to this partnership approach, we have emerged as one of the biggest and best employers in the Shannon region.

“Element Six is a really exciting place to work and remains one of the best employers in the region. We have many opportunities for career progression at all levels and across multiple disciplines. Given that many of our improvement projects are shop-floor led, strengthens the spirit of partnership and continuous improvement.”

