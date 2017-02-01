Shannon Airport prepares for Brexit

With the Government currently hosting All-Ireland Sectoral Dialogues to assess how the UK’s decision to exit the EU may impact Ireland at many levels, Shannon Chamber is taking a similar approach to the aerospace sector by inviting the CEO of the Irish Aviation Authority to address members at a breakfast briefing in the Inn at Dromoland on Thursday, 9 February.

Outlining the rationale for an event of this nature, Shannon Chamber’s chief executive Helen Downes said: “As highlighted in the National Aviation Policy for Ireland, published in 2015, aviation plays a crucial role in Ireland’s economy and, as an island nation, we are more dependent on aviation than our trading partners.

“This 2015 report pointed to the overall value of the sector to Ireland’s economy – €4.1bn to our GDP: €1.9bn directly from aviation, €1.3bn through the supply chain and €0.9bn from associated spending by people employed in aviation. It supports 26,000 jobs directly and a further 16,000 in the supply chain. Ireland’s tourism, which is dependent on aviation, accounts for a further €5.3bn contribution to GDP and 180,000 jobs.

Continue reading below...







“Shannon is an important contributor to these metrics, hence our decision to invite Eamonn Brennan, CEO of the IAA, to share his views on any potential impact the UK’s departure from the EU might have on aviation at a European and Irish level. The IAA manages Irish controlled airspace, the safety regulation of Irish civil aviation and the oversight of civil aviation security in Ireland, and therefore can present on issues as diverse as traffic rights, nationality of airlines, consumer protection, the environment, safety regulations and ownership and control limitations.

“It’s a very relevant topic for us here in Shannon and I am delighted that the Shannon Group have also come on board for this breakfast briefing as both sponsor and presenter. Aviation is intrinsic to Shannon and we have to assess and prepare for any impact or indeed positive opportunities the UK’s exit may present.”

This breakfast briefing entitled ‘The implications of Brexit on aviation in Ireland and Shannon’ will take place on Thursday, 9 February from 8am – 9.30am at the Inn at Dromoland. Booking is essential via www.shannonchamber.ie/events-training

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Business, News, Politics