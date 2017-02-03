It’s 17 years since Gussie Shanahan disappeared

SATURDAY, February 11 will mark the 17th anniversary of the disappearance of Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan and the continuing heartache his family has had to endure not knowing the whereabouts of the popular young man.

Aengus has been missing since February 11, 2000 when he was last seen in Limerick city centre.

The youngest in a family of four, Gussie lived with his parents Bob and Nancy in Ashbrook off the Ennis Road.

At the time of his disappearance, he was working at the Dell computer plant in Castletroy, and finished work on that Friday afternoon. Family or friends had not seen or heard from him over the weekend as concern grew about his whereabouts.

When he didn’t return to work on Monday, his family reported him as a missing person to the Gardaí.

He had gone to Coopers bar in St Joseph Street, Limerick with friends on Friday afternoon and was due to stay with friends in St Joseph Street that night.

It has been established that he left the bar on his own at 10.30pm and walked from there onto Old School House lane, which connects with Barrington Street.

That is the last sighting of Gussie who is described as 5ft 10ins in height, of thin build and pale complexion. His hair was fair and cut short.

As the anniversary of his disappearance approaches, his family and Gardaí have issued an appeal for anyone who may have any information to establish contact with them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen Gussie on this Friday night or early the following morning to come forward, especially taxi drivers who were on duty.

They are asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Category: News