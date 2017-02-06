Limerick man accused of defecating in security hatch

A LIMERICK man accused of defecating in the security hatch of a filling station shop on Christmas Eve last, has been remanded in custody.

Stephen McDonagh (23) with addresses in Croom and Fedamore was arrested last Thursday and charged with a number of offences before Limerick District Court.

During a contested bail application this Tuesday, Detective Garda Barry Manton said McDonagh was arrested in connection with a number of burglaries allegedly carried out in the College Court area of Castletroy in December and January.

He was also questioned about an incident at the Maxol filling Station on the Dublin Road in Castletroy where he is alleged to have been involved in a dispute with a shop assistant over some purchases.

As the main shop door was closed, the security hatch was in use for late night service.

It is the State’s case that McDnagh dropped his pants, climbed up on the sill and defecated faeces into the hatch.

He faces a charge of criminal damage.

He also faces charges in connection with two alleged burglaries on December 16 and January 24 last at estates in College Court, another criminal damage charge at one of the properties he is accused of burgling and of producing an article contrary to the firearms and offensive weapons act.

Detective Manton said that the State was objecting to bail.

Judge Marian O’Leary remanded McDonagh in custody to February 14.

