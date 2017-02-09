John Waters makes Pencils Talk

OPENING this Friday 10 at County Library, Dooradoyle Road, ‘Pencils Talk’ is a new exhibition of close to 60 drawings, prints and paintings by Raheen based amateur, John Waters.

A student of Jean Ryan Hakzimana’s studio on Sarsfield Street for some years, he has taken the bold step of aligning his cumulative works into this exhibition that will see a high percentage of every sale donated to a neighbouring charity, Enable Ireland.

Continue reading below...







He has a charming series of pencil drawings that combined with brief text or the suggestion of context, make for playful viewing.

The letter ‘i’ is redrawn as a human character who faces dilemmas or who voices thought-bubbles. Works are framed and for sale but not his suite of paintings, some of which have impish Munster Rugby reference.

Attend the Friday 10 opening, 6.30pm to 8pm and ‘Pencils Talk’ will show for a fortnight into February 24. County Library is within the grounds of Crescent Shopping Centre.

