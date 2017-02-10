Limerick Footballers seek first win in Round Two

THE LIMERICK footballers will be looking to bounce back from their opening round defeat to Wexford, when they face Westmeath on Sunday in the National Football league.
The second round tie, to be played at the Gaelic Grounds at 2pm on Sunday, sees Limerick face off against another favourite for promotion this season.
Limerick’s 1-8 to 0-14 loss to Wexford last weekend will matter for little should Billy Lee’s men win their remaining games. With Westmeath having drawn last weekend with Carlow, a second game of dropping points would put the men from the midlands behind the eight ball with just two rounds gone. The game this weekend is also live on Live95fm.

Limerick team that faced Wexford:
Donal O’Sullivan; Daniel Daly, Johnny McCarthy, Seán O’Dea; Paul White, Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy; David Ward, Brian Fanning; Peter Nash, Ger Collins, Danny Neville; Seán McSweeney, Séamus O’Carroll, Jamie Lee.
Subs: Garrett Noonan for Daniel Daly (BC, 18), Brian Donovan for Peter Nash (35), Cian Sheehan for David Ward (43), James Naughton for Sean McSweeney (BC, 46), Pádraig Quinn for Cillian Fahy (62), Barry Lynch for Jamie Lee (66).

