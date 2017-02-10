LIT students host articulating the workspace exhibition

RUNNING for two weeks, the Interior Design and Technology students at Limerick Institute of Technology will display their successful entries for the W2W National Competition.

On show at its Clare Street Campus, the LIT students will showcase their work and exhibits as part of their learning process.

Last year, Sean Hartnett from Tipperary, was successfully shortlisted in the competition and further enhancing LIT’s involvement in design competitions and projects within the local community which underpins the teaching philosophy.

LIT’s Sue Corcoran explained that “the third year students are currently engaged with a local Limerick project, CareBright Community which is near completion in Bruff and hopes to open in Autumn 2017.

“It is a new housing model for people living with Dementia and the LIT students have been working on design proposals for three household units and a Community Hub.

“Also, related to the philiosophy of active learning within the programme, first year students are currently working on design ideas for Suaimhneas facility at Moyross. While the second years are collaborating with the HSE on an office refurbishment in Raheen.”

The ‘Articulating the Workspace’ exhibition will run for two weeks in the foyer of Limerick School of Art + Design, from Monday February 13, from 9am to 9pm.

Category: News