BREAKING Bomb found in car at Limerick city Garda station

A HOMEMADE bomb was made safe during the early hours of Wednesday morning at the main Garda Station in Limerick City.

The army bomb squad was dispatched to Henry Street Garda station after the explosive device was found in the back of a car that was impounded during an earlier Garda operation.

Members of the Divisional Drugs Unit had stopped the vehicle and questioned the male driver before they arrested him and brought him to Henry Street Garda Station.

The car which was being driven by the man, who is aged in his 20s, was also brought to the city centre Garda station for a further more detailed search and it was then that the viable explosive device was found.

Gardaí alerted the bomb squad and, shortly after their arrival from their base in Cork, the device was made safe.

The man remains in Garda custody under the provisions of Section 30 of the offences against the State act.

