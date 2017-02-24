Game on for Chess moves by Limerick Musical Society

A STRONG lineup of energetic and enthusiastic principals and chorus has been assembled for ‘Chess’, the eagerly awaited musical from Limerick Musical Society playing out at UCH March 30 to April 1.

Cast and crew gathered for the media shindig in Dolan’s front bar on Wednesday 22 to roll out news of roles, songs, dates and expectations.

Limerick singer Nile St James of The Voice of Ireland, will play chess master Anatoly; new girl Claire Heffernan is Florence. James Malone will play the role of Freddie; Aidan O’Connell will play Molokov. Ciaran Collins takes on Arbiter, society chairperson Laura Henebry is Svetlana and Jason Ronan plays Walter.

The story: two of the world’s greatest chess masters battle it out at the world chess championships but their greatest contest is really for the love of one woman, Florence.

Book at www.uch.ie for the seat you want in advance for this multi-award winning and ambitious musical society. Photographs below from Brendan Gleeson.

