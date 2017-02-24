Game on for Chess moves by Limerick Musical Society

| February 24, 2017

A STRONG lineup of energetic and enthusiastic principals and chorus has been assembled for ‘Chess’, the eagerly awaited musical from Limerick Musical Society playing out at UCH March 30 to April 1.

Cast and crew gathered for the media shindig in  Dolan’s front bar on Wednesday 22 to roll out news of roles, songs, dates and expectations.

Limerick singer Nile St James of  The Voice of Ireland, will play chess master Anatoly; new girl Claire Heffernan is Florence. James Malone will play the role of Freddie; Aidan O’Connell will play Molokov. Ciaran Collins takes on Arbiter, society chairperson Laura Henebry is Svetlana and Jason Ronan plays Walter.

The story: two of the world’s greatest chess masters battle it out at the world chess championships but their greatest contest is really for the love of one woman, Florence.

Book at www.uch.ie for the seat you want in advance for this multi-award winning and ambitious musical society. Photographs below from Brendan  Gleeson.

Laura Henebry/ Svetlana, Mayor of Limerick Kieran O’Hanlon and committee stalwart Gerry Ryan at Dolan’s.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Claire Heffernan/ Florence, guest speaker Mayor O’Hanlon and Ciaran Collins/ Arbiter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jason Ronan/ Walter and James Molone/ Freddie at the press reception of the  Limerick Musical Society, March 30th to April 1st at UCH.

Continue reading below...


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patricia Hagney, John E Ryan and music director Maire Keary-Scanlon get heads together on performance strategy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aisling Collins takes an interest in the Cold War era tiers of tension: world chess champions battle for status and love trophies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Claire Heffernan and Ciaran Collins have principal parts. Direction by Des Henn and choreography by Barbara Meany

Category: Photos, Social


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close