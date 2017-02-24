Woman to repair derelict Limerick house or face prison

A COUNTY Limerick woman has given an undertaking to repair a derelict house in County Limerick to avoid being held in contempt of court and sent to prison.

Defending an application for a committal order to Limerick prison, Erin O’Hagan BL told Judge Francis Comerford that her client, Geraldine Lynch had carried out works to a derelict house in Ballykenry, Ardagh on foot of a previous court order. Pictures of the repair work, taken by Ms Lynch on her camera phone, were submitted to the court.

Elizabeth Mullins BL, told the court that the plantiff, Ms Rose Ryan, lived next door to a property owned by Ms Lynch’s father. She had sought legal intervention that the house be repaired as it was derelict, rat infested and was a general hazard.

Following numerous court hearings, an order was made last March that a specific list of works be carried out. The order was made compelling the original owner, Geraldine Lynch’s father Denis, to carry out the repairs.

The court heard that the work had not been undertaken by last December. In the meantime, Mr Lynch transferred the property into his daughter’s name, but Ms Mullins said that the transfer had since become subject of a “fraudulent conveyance proceedings”.

She claimed that work remained to be completed on the house and gave details of an engineers report outlining exposed waste pipes, unsecured windows and an increased risk of rodents.

“We are at the end of our tether with this and my client is incurring costs after costs”, Ms Mullins said.

However Ms Lynch said that she understood the seriousness of the matter but that her friend, who was a builder, had carried out the work as required.

Judge Comerford said that a hearing as to whether or not the work was completed in accordance with the court order would have to be held.

This prompted Ms Lynch to reply, “I have invested €30,000 in this house and I think it’s very unfair and unjust that iI have been brought in to it.

“I am accepting responsibility for the works”, she said as Judge Comerford refused the plaintiffs application to send her to prison.

The matter was adjourned with all legal costs be paid by Denis Lynch and that an engineer be given access to inspect the house.

