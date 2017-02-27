Limerick businesses snuggling up for Duvet Day

Workers from right across Limerick are signing up for a chance to win an extra day’s annual leave as part of ‘Duvet Day’, a fundraising event for the aid agency GOAL.

GOAL’s first major fundraiser of the year, ‘Duvet Day’ is an opportunity for companies big and small to offer their employees a chance to enter a raffle to win an extra day of relaxation at home, in return for a small contribution towards GOAL’s work in the developing world. The event raised more than €75,000 for GOAL’s aid programmes in 2016.

Continue reading below...







Limerick firms that have already signed up include Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry, Irish Wire Products Ltd on Dock Road in Limerick city and Kneat Solutions in Castletroy. GOAL is hopeful that many more firms will agree to take part over the coming weeks. While GOAL is encouraging participating companies to hold their draw on Friday, March 23rd, the date of the actual ‘Duvet Day’ is at the discretion of each company.

GOAL Campaigns Manager, Alan Vard said, “GOAL Duvet Day is a fun way for companies to support GOAL’s work in the developing world, while also rewarding employees for their hard work. Public support for these kinds of public campaigns make it easier for GOAL to raise funds and awareness for some of the many issues that we are currently tackling across the world. These include the ongoing conflict in Syria and the widespread drought that is affecting millions of people across eastern Africa.”

To find out more about Duvet Day, please visit goalglobal.org/duvetday, email duvetday@goal.ie, or telephone the GOAL fundraising team on 01-2809 779.

Category: Business, Health, News