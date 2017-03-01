Public expenditure committee to hear from Financial Services Ombudsman

THE tracker mortgages debacle with financial institutions will be renewed as the focus of the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, when they along with Limerick Senator Kieran O’Donnell and the Taoiseach hear from Ger Deering, Financial Services Ombudsman.

Committee Chairman, John McGuinness TD, said, “The Financial Services Ombudsman has reviewed many complaints made by people whose banks refused to restore them to tracker mortgages when their fixed-rate mortgage periods ended.

The Ombudsman will brief us on the recent review which encompasses cases stretching back to 2009. Committee members will be keen to discuss this and other issues around banks removing customers’ attractive tracker rates.

“As part of the meeting, we will also discuss the Financial Services Ombudsman’s Bureau’s Strategic Plan for 2017, a document which forms the pillar of the Bureau’s strategies for increasing the efficiency of its engagement with complaints,” Mr McGuinness said.

Mr Deering’s appearance before the committee can be viewed here.

