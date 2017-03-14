Limerick companies fined over breaches of payment regulations

TWO Limerick businesses have been fined at Limerick District Court for failing to pay staff premiums for working on a Sunday while a third company has been prosecuted for failing in their requirements to provide workers with payslips.

Clover Chi Ltd, trading as Clover Thai with an address Bedford Row, Limerick was prosecuted under the employment law legislation.

Moving the case before Judge Marian O’Leary, solicitor Alec Gabbett said that following an inspection on October 28, 2015, the office of the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, sought a prosecution after inspection officers discovered the firm were “not supplying staff with statutory documents outlining gross pay and nature of deductions”.

Judge O’Leary convicted and fined the company €500 and ordered that it be paid within three months.

In two separate prosecutions, Mr Gabbett, acting for the Workplace Relations Commission, told the court that the directors of Croker’s Bar, Murroe, Limerick, were in breach of legislation and had failed to pay its staff a premium rate of pay for Sunday work.

Former rugby star and publican, Peter Clohessy, who was recently declared bankrupt, was a director of the company in charge of the bar at the time the offence was detected in November last year.

Continue reading below...







The court heard that the failure to pay a premium rate of pay for Sunday work was in breach of the Workplace Relations Act 2015.

Judge O’Leary fined Croker’s Bar and Restaurant Ltd €500 and ordered it be paid within three months.

Similarly, the court heard that directors of Solo Pizza, based on Broad Street and Charlotte Quay had failed to pay a fixed penalty fine relating to a breach of the act.

The offence was detected on November 18, 2016 and two summons issued to the directors after they failed to pay the fine.

Judge O’Leary fined Solo Pizza €500 and ordered that it be paid within three months.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News