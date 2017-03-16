Kilfenora is taking new directions

SINCE forming in 1909 to raise funds for the local church, The Kilfenora Céilí Band has grown through many different line ups and hundreds of young musicians from County Clare have lent their talents to the Irish dance band.

Today the membership reaches well beyond the parish of Kilfenora in West Clare with members from Galway, Limerick city and even a concertina player from Stand in West Limerick contributing to a band that in 2017, “is kicking on with a more contemporary sound,” according to band leader John Lynch.

At its core the band traditionally would have been a Céilí band, strictly playing for dancers but after the centenary in 2009 the band was asked to do a number of concerts and that led to new directions in the group’s musical focus, says the band leader.

“We like pushing out the perceived boundaries of the genre for an audience that is listening, not dancing. There is very good talent in the band. With the concerts you have to entertain a sit down audience. You have to adapt your programme to suit.

“Instead of playing for dancers we bring the dancers onto the stage.”

A performance by The Kilfenora Céilí Band involves the 13 piece band including bass, drums and viola. Dancers under the tuition of World Champion Michael Donnelley are an integral part of the show.

The Céilí Band wowed their audience at the All Ireland Fleadh last year by including a version of the Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ into the set complete with two Irish dancers, the Gardnier Brothers, perfectly combining Irish steps and the signature Jackson moonwalk.

Online videos show the group incorporating the melody into their show and when the music and the dance combines, it is innovative, credible and great fun to watch. When you can surprise your audience, that is when you have something special and it must be very satisfying to perform for dancers with such captivating stage presence.

John Lynch sees the value in bringing in fresh approach to the show.

“You have to develop your audience, sometimes you have to educate your audience too. We try to extend the programme so that we appeal to all age groups. If you want to get the youth involved you have to incorporate something that is going to mean something to them.”

John maintains that there is no shortage of music and dancing talent coming through the ranks to keep the Kilfenora Céilí Band going strong for another hundred years and beyond and the group has an innovative idea to keep things fresh in the KCB camp.

“When a senior member leaves the band they are replaced by a member younger than the youngest in the band so that the band will naturally progress along.

“But it is not enough to have young people playing music, we want their peers to come and see them perform as well.”

The new show from Kilfenora Céilí Band has got rave reviews on its tour so far. John laughs as he recalls his favourite review so far from a man in the local shop as John queued to pay for his newspaper.

“A fella, who shall remain nameless, said to me: “I’m not into did-illy-eye music but I got a present of two tickets for the show. I never expected what we got. And I can tell you, we won’t miss the next concert.” That is the word on the street, see for yourself when The Kilfenora Céilí Band returns to the Lime Tree Theatre this Saturday March 18. www.limetreetheatre.ie

