New appointment expected to lead future success of Mid-west

A new programme manager for the Mid-West Action Plan for Jobs has been appointed.

The newly-appointed manager, Dr. Órlaith Borthwick, holds a PhD in Economics and brings a wealth of experience in policy formation and delivery of economic projects that enhance the growth potential of tier-two city-regions.

Having most recently held the role as Manager of the Mid-West Regional Skills Forum for the Department of Education and previously Director of Policy and Interim CEO at Limerick Chamber the role is a natural progression for Dr. Borthwick who has years of policy and project delivery experience, with expertise in building collaborative initiatives which result in economic prosperity and job creation opportunities.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor noted the successful impact the Action Plan for Jobs has had on the region and believes the appointment of Dr. Borthwick will further accelerate the successful delivery of the ambitious plan.

“Having met Órlaith recently at a meeting of the Mid West APJ Implementation Committee, I was impressed by her professionalism, enthusiasm, and her deep knowledge of the Mid West region’s economic strengths, challenges, and opportunity areas.”

Continue reading below...







“The Mid West now has the fastest growing employment rate in the country, and an unemployment rate of 6%, a fall of 4.2% since the start of 2015. This represents fantastic progress for the region, and under Órlaith’s leadership I am confident that the Mid West Action Plan will continue to build on this momentum,” the minister added.

Barry O’Sullivan, General Manager at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care and Chairman of the Mid-West Action Plan for Jobs Implementation Committee believes that having a manager in place will open new economic possibilities for the region.

“The Action Plan for Jobs is a template for collaboration and we are delighted to have Órlaith in place to support the work of industry as they partner with public bodies, to identify step-change projects that can deliver a bright future and wealth of job opportunities for all who chose to live here.”

While Dr. Borthwick’s remit is the greater Mid-West region she will be working closely with Limerick City and County Council to support them in achieving their vision for the future growth of the city-region.

Speaking about her appointment Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Economic Development with Limerick City and County Council Dr. Pat Daly said: “We are delighted to be working with our colleagues in Clare and Tipperary to collectively support and augment the economic potential of the Limerick City-Region. I want to thank Barry O’Sullivan for his commitment to this initiative and I am confident in the positive impact he and Órlaith can have on the future prosperity of the region”.

Category: Business, News