Awards seek Limerick food hero and more

LIMERICK nominations are now being accepted for the first Irish Food Hero as part of the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards for 2017.

Designed to recognise the unsung heroes of the Irish food sector, the new award is part of the fifth instalment that recognise excellence in products available to Irish consumers.

All retailers, food producers and manufacturers across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are invited to enter products for the chance to achieve industry acclaim.

Judging will take place over four weeks in June and July at the Dublin Institute of Technology’s School of Culinary Arts and Food Technology. The results will be announced at a gala dinner on October 26 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.

Organised by Metropolis Business Media, Publishing Director Helen Lyons says: “We are very excited about the introduction of the Food Hero Award. You may have a superb development chef or someone in your innovation department who has done exceptional work this past year. Perhaps it is a producer or grower whose quality is undeniable and who never lets you down? Maybe it is someone who shines brightly in distribution or operations, but is only recognised as a superstar within your own business?

“We know the Irish food market has huge talent within it and this award allows you to put forward your heroes for industry-wide recognition of their passion, drive and enthusiasm. The judges will look at how much of an impact the person has made to the business, not just in terms of financial impact but also in commitment to delivering the business’s strategic goals.”

Last year’s winner of the top prize of the Gold Q was James Whelan Butchers with their Dry Aged Angus Striploin Steak.

Pat Whelan, CEO at James Whelan Butchers, commented; “Winning the Gold Q Award was fantastic recognition. Not only for our business and our products but most of all for our wonderful team of dedicated professionals who work so hard every day sharing great Irish food with our loyal customers.”

Dunnes Stores were named Retailer of the Year, including winning Gold in the Value Q category for Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Mature White Cheddar produced by Bandon Vale.

Entries for the awards, which are once again headline sponsored by innovative packaging company Graphic Packaging International, will be accepted until May 31. Other sponsors include Dairymaid, Invest Northern Ireland and Sacla’.

The Irish Good Choice Quality Food Awards are working in partnership with the Coeliac Society of Ireland, who will play an important role during the stringent judging process of the new Awards focusing on the healthier and free from market.

Full category descriptions are detailed on the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards website or IQFA Facebook page and on Twitter @IrishQFAs

