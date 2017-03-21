Cheltenham Hero Slevin Lands Limerick Winner

Continue reading below...







JJ SLEVIN added to his first success at the Cheltenham Festival when partnering the Ray Hackett-trained Tidy Zag to a comfortable win in the 2m handicap hurdle at Limerick on Saturday. A day after landing the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle on the Gordon Elliott-trained Champagne Classic, Slevin brought the 11/4 chance home a clear winner, the first of two at the meeting for the Nenagh trainer. Hackett also landed the winners’ bumper when 5/4 chance Crackerdancer made all the running under Tommy Brett to beat 9/10 favourite Hardline in great style. Joseph O’Brien won the first of two bumpers on the card when the Tom Hamilton-ridden 11/1 chance Shady Operator held off Elliott’s Stooshie by a neck. The father and son team of Eamonn and Eoin O’Connell took the 3m handicap hurdle with Be My Vinnie who just got up in the dying strides to pip The Church Gate by a head. Racing began with a surprise result in the mares maiden hurdle which went to 25/1 shot Mary Frances who was ridden for Burnchurch, County Tipperary trainer Martin Hassett by Sean Flanagan. Prince Charmin’ and Bold Emperor were easier winners to find. The former took the conditions’ hurdle for Tony Martin and Eamonn Corbett at odds of 11/10 favourite despite mistakes at the final two flights while 6/4 favourite Bold Emperor won the maiden hurdle for Stamullen, County Meath trainer John McConnell and David Mullins.

